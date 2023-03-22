An Extraordinary Security Council was convened by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, with the mayors of the 25 municipalities that confirm the territory, given the suspension of the ceasefire with the Clan de Golfo announced by President Gustavo Petro, a situation that puts on alert mainly to the territorial entities of the center and south of the department.

The call was attended by 19 mayors, in addition to the Prosecutor’s Office, the National Army, the National Police, the Ombudsman’s Office and different entities that have an influence on the preservation of public order in each territory.



Thus, the action plans are focused on the municipalities of El Copey, Bosconia, Astrea, Chiriguaná, Chimichagua, Río de Oro, Aguachica and Gamarra, where alerts have been set off to counter any action perpetrated by armed groups outside of the law, like the Gulf Clan.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, stated that a comprehensive analysis of the situation of each of the department’s municipalities, mainly in the Center and South, was carried out in the Security Council, which allowed strategic actions to be established to counteract any scenario that jeopardize public order.

The support that the national government is offering to this department was also analyzed, even the Governor of Cesar was summoned for today, Wednesday, to a Security Council with the Minister of Defense, Iván Velázquez Gómez, to contextualize at the national level what is Happening at Cesar.

This Security Council will take place in Barrancabermeja and will be attended by seven governors of Norte de Santander.



THREATENING GRAFFITI

Regarding some threatening graffiti that dawned yesterday in some sectors of the municipality of Río de Oro, Esquivel stated that its veracity is being investigated, since lately common crime has taken refuge in this type of actions to try to divert attention from the authorities.

The walls of several neighborhoods appeared painted with graffiti alluding to the illegal armed group FARC-EP. “They have already been deleted by the National Police, since they seek to intimidate the public”

With the breaking of the bilateral ceasefire from Cesar, a greater presence of the public force is being requested, since it is no secret to anyone that there are strongholds of the Clan del Golfo and it is time to demand more control, Esquivel said.

