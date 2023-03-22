Confirmed the Nasego Trophy, now in its XXII edition, and the younger Vertical Nasego (VIII edition), scheduled for 2 and 3 September, the novelty this year is the inclusion in the world circuit of a historic appointment, which this he year turns 60, already a point of reference for all the strongest athletes in the discipline, the one with the Fletta Trail and the PizTriVertical of Malonno, who open the Italian tour on 15 and 16 July.

From June to October 2023, the Valsir WMRA World Cup will bring about 10,000 of the strongest athletes in the world to 8 different countries around the world, including Italy, for a total of 17 races, 14 Gold Labels and 3 Silver Labels, divided into the three categories Uphill, Long and Classic. The circuit will open in California on June 16 with the Broken Arrow while the final leaves Chiavenna to move to Spain, with the Sky Gran Canaria from October 13 to 15.

Like every year, the Italian stages of the circuit are an unmissable appointment for the many enthusiasts, who will have the unique opportunity to see the champions of the discipline challenge each other on the forbidding climbs and in the woods of the Brescian Pre-Alps, and for the many registered in the races who will be able compete with the big names in mountain running. But they will also be a different way for everyone to get to know some of the most evocative mountain areas in Lombardy.

The Italian tour of the World Cup will kick off on 15 and 16 July with the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the historic mountain running event organized by the US Malonno, one of the longest running in our panorama. It begins on Saturday with the PitzTriVertical, a short and hard race, 3.4 km with 1000 meters of elevation gain, and ends on Sunday with the classic Fletta Trail, 21 km immersed in nature with 1100 meters of elevation gain.

On the first weekend of September, the best of mountain running will meet again in Casto with two races that are by now references in the circuit which, like every year, will represent a turning point in the season: the Vertical Nasego, 1000 meters in 4.2km, and the Nasego Trophy, 21.5km with 1,336m+.