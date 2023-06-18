Home » Bagadó: humanitarian aid in Alto Andágueda
News

Bagadó: humanitarian aid in Alto Andágueda

Bagadó: humanitarian aid in Alto Andágueda

Officials from the Bagadó mayor’s office visited the townships of Alto Andágueda delivering humanitarian food aid, taking into account the difficult economic situation that these communities are going through.

Food kits for the basic family basket were delivered in the townships Cuajando, El Cabezón, El Salto, Cuchadó, Engrivadó, La Canal, La Sierra, Muchichi, Piedra Honda, Playa Bonita, and San Marino.

“We thank Mayor Walter Serna Palomeque for having us present, we know it is his duty and that is why we elected him, but many mayors passed through here and never did anything for us,” said a woman from La Canal.

