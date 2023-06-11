Ban on dollar trade

The government has also decided to introduce important laws along with the budget for the next financial year. Legislation will be enacted to punish hoarding of dollars and other currencies, under which foreign currency hoarding will be banned and punished with fines. The new law will be applied to foreign currency hoarding institutions and individuals. Sources say that laws are also being introduced to increase the limit of bringing foreign currency into the country, according to which those coming from abroad will be able to bring up to one hundred thousand dollars during a year, from those who bring one hundred thousand dollars into the country. Source of income will not be asked. Currently, currency worth 50 lakh rupees is allowed to be brought into Pakistan without declaring the source of income. Just as the dollar was being traded profitably, making it a “commodity” instead of a currency, Rs. There was a daily decline in the value of which has resulted in an increase in inflation day by day. The strict measures needed to prevent this should not be hesitated. People need to be strongly convinced now. It is not necessary to repeat that the dollar is not a thing to be bought and sold but is an exchangeable currency from which foreign payments are made to international trade and how harmful its value increase is for the country. While the government’s actions to prevent the process need to be seen with the eyes of appreciation, the citizens also need to be made aware of the problems that the country is facing as a whole due to their “dollar trade”. And how much the people are affected by it, if a fatwa is taken from a religious scholar Mufti, what is the Shariah status of hoarding dollars due to its fatality and affecting the common people and the country and the nation. So it is not enough to just introduce laws towards the proper way, it is also necessary to make the laws effective by ensuring their full implementation so that this issue is discouraged and its complete remedy must be ensured at all costs without the competition of Rs. I don’t think it is possible to stop the high flight of the dollar.