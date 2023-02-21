In order to commemorate its third anniversary as a bank, Banco Credifinanciera changes its name to Ban100. With this renewal, the company will implement major changes and face challenges in 2023, aiming to consolidate itself as a modern, innovative and sustainable brand.

Danilo Morales, president of Ban100, stated: “we have evolved to present our clients with a more modern brand, guaranteeing the same quality of service that characterizes us. We continue to work with the best human team, being a bank committed to financial inclusion and offering tools so that Colombians can meet their goals”.

By deepening the virtual service channels, which will offer cutting-edge solutions to its customers, Ban100 will bet on digital innovation. Likewise, it will implement a sustainability model aligned with the trends of the financial sector by 2023. The renewal will also bring the launch of products such as a credit card, a profitable savings account, and a greater variety of investment products. Through these new alternatives, Ban100 will focus on financial inclusion in sectors where traditional banking does not have coverage.

In 2022, the CDT product registered a deposit volume of $1.7 trillion, the bank will focus on remaining one of the best options in the market so that more and more Colombians enter the financial sector. The foregoing, leveraged in a net profit of $32,147 million, result of the operation of the previous year.

Currently, Ban100 reaches more than 890 municipalities throughout the national territory, through a network of more than 550 advisors specialized in financial issues. In addition, 80% of credit applications have been made digitally, as a result of the implementation of a series of technological processes. Along with the name change, the company will soon launch its mobile application, with which customers can make transfers, check their account balances and products, as well as receive information and customer service.