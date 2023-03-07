Entering a household goods store and a bank… 1st and 2nd floor severely damaged by explosion

Police Commissioner “It was by accident… not terrorism”

[다카=AP/뉴시스] Firefighters carry victims from the site of an explosion in a commercial district in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on the 7th (local time). At least 18 people were killed and 120 injured in the explosion. 2023.03.08

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Seong-geun = At ​​least 18 people have been killed and more than 120 injured as a seven-story commercial building exploded in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Bangladeshi officials said on the 7th (local time).

The explosion occurred around 4pm on the 7th. After the explosion, 11 fire brigade arrived on the scene to rescue.

Firefighter Rashid Bin said the explosion occurred in Gulistan, a commercial district in Dhaka that is usually bustling with crowds.

According to the fire department, the building had several stores and banks selling plumbing and household items, and the explosion severely damaged the first and second floors of the building.

Passengers and some passers-by were reportedly injured as the building exploded.

Police said the explosion was not caused by an act of terrorism.

Dhaka Police Commissioner Kandaker Kollam Farouk said: “We are viewing this explosion as an accident. So far no evidence of sabotage has been found.”

[다카=AP/뉴시스] Firefighters search for survivors at the site of an explosion at a building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on the 7th (local time). The explosion occurred in a building in the crowded commercial district of Dhaka. 2023.03.08

The National Dhaka Medical University Hospital said more than 50 injured people had been evacuated there, at least 14 of them dead.

Bangladesh has frequent fires and industrial accidents due to lax law enforcement and corruption.

In 2013, Rana Plaza, a clothing factory near Dhaka, collapsed, killing 1,136 people.

A fire in another garment factory warehouse in Dhaka in 2012 killed 117 workers inside.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]