Strengthen the cultivation of advanced manufacturing enterprises



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-16 16:30

Views:

On February 15, Vice Mayor Zhang Zhao visited some enterprises and parks in Baoji High-tech Zone to conduct research on industrial development.

Zhang Zhao successively came to Baoji Nuclear Power Material Technology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Zhixin Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Baoji Ditong Automobile Products Co., Ltd., and Ziguang Chenji (Baoji) Pharmaceutical Production Base in Titanium Intelligent Industrial Park to learn more about the production and operation of the company. , technological innovation, project construction, etc.

Zhang Zhao pointed out that it is necessary to accurately grasp the requirements of building a manufacturing power, unswervingly strengthen the industry, promote a virtuous cycle of technology, industry, and finance, and increase efforts to cultivate advanced manufacturing companies. Keep an eye on the frontier of the market, make good use of various innovation platforms, seek breakthroughs in key technologies and key areas, and strive to emerge more “specialized, new” and “little giant” enterprises; continuously improve the level of equipment, focus on the deep integration of “two modernizations”, Accelerate the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, create industrial products, and increase market share; implement the “group leader system + chain leader system”, focus on building advanced manufacturing industry clusters, and promote the upstream and downstream industrial chains by extending the chain and strengthening the chain. Coordinate and cooperate to continuously increase the market matching rate of industrial products; speed up project construction, strengthen various element guarantees, enhance the impetus for economic development, and provide strong support for promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.