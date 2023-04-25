Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Weibin District held a district safety committee (expanded) meeting

Weibin District held a district safety committee (expanded) meeting



On April 24, Weibin District held a district safety committee (expanded) meeting to convey the spirit of the video conference on safe production and flood control and drought relief work in the province and city, analyze and judge the current safety production situation in the district, and deploy the recent “May 1st” “Safe production and flood control and drought relief work before and after the holiday. District Mayor Wu Yuxin attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Miao Kun, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee and Executive Deputy District Mayor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the current safety production work in the region is generally stable, but risks and hidden dangers still exist, and the safety situation is not optimistic. The whole region must always adhere to the concept of “people first, life first”, earnestly improve political standing, learn lessons from the accident, enhance bottom-line thinking, strengthen awareness of urgency, and take stricter measures, more rigorous style, and more serious accountability , Do a good job in all aspects of safety production.

The meeting emphasized that all towns, streets, and departments should strengthen their ideological understanding, strictly implement the “three managements and three musts” requirements, and tighten the “five-party responsibilities” of party and government leadership, territorial management, industry supervision, enterprise entities, and employee positions to promote safety. Production measures and requirements are in place. Keep an eye on key areas, focus on key areas such as fire safety, road traffic, construction, town gas, medical and health care, hazardous chemicals, special equipment, cultural tourism, education, etc., continue to carry out targeted investigation and rectification actions, and analyze industry by industry Research and judge, establish a risk and hidden danger account, formulate a rectification plan, and refine the task list. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, comprehensively investigate flood control risk points such as geological disasters and urban waterlogging, make sufficient preparations before floods, and carry out emergency drills and rectification of hidden risks. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, establish and improve the supervision and inspection mechanism, and regularly conduct supervision and inspection of the investigation and rectification work to ensure that the work tasks are progressing and effective. It is necessary to strengthen the on-duty duty, inform and submit information smoothly, improve the ability to deal with emergencies, and make every effort to prepare for and deal with various disasters and accidents.

At the meeting, the District Emergency Bureau and Weibin Fire Brigade reported the recent safety production and fire safety work respectively, and made arrangements for the “May 1st” holiday and the next key work.

Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee and Deputy District Mayor Wang Yaqin, Deputy District Mayors Liao Xiaoxia, Zhao Yingkai, Wang Bin, and Zhao Yibo attended the meeting. The District Safety Committee, the District Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters members and the main comrades in charge of the towns and streets attended the meeting.