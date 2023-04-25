Home » Vuskovic doping case: NADA also calls the CAS
Vuskovic doping case: NADA also calls the CAS

Status: 04/24/2023 5:00 p.m

In the doping case involving Mario Vuskovic, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) also called CAS after the soccer player from the second division Hamburger SV. This was announced by the International Sports Court on Monday.

According to CAS, Vuskovic has lodged an appeal against the German Football Association (DFB) and NADA, the Croatian is applying for his ban to be lifted and demands a finding that he has not violated the applicable anti-doping regulations. NADA, for its part, appealed against Vuskovic and the DFB, the agency wants to achieve a four-year ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that it had accepted both applications. However, a date for the hearing in the arbitration proceedings has not yet been set.

The DFB sports court had suspended the defender for two years at the end of March with retrospective effect from November 15, 2022. After that, the DFB received three appeals – from its own control committee, from NADA and from Vuskovic.

It was only on Thursday that the DFB Federal Court suspended the appeal process for the time being. The reason for this is the parallel appeal before the CAS, the result of which is to be awaited.

In a doping sample taken by NADA on September 16, 2022, exogenous erythropoietin (EPO) was detected in Vuskovic. The analysis of the B sample confirmed the result of the A sample in mid-December.

