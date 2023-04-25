Get Connected party at Vrbas camp | Fun

On Saturday, April 29, at noon at the Vrbas camp near Banjaluka, a party called “Get Connected with Mladen Tomić and Guests” will be held, which will last a full 12 hours.

Source: Promo

“We waited a long time and couldn’t wait for the clouds to part, the temperature to rise and to meet again at our favorite place for trips and parties – Banja Luka Vrbas campwhere we open this year’s together season of outdoor events“, say the organizers.

After Berlin and distant Bali, he returns to Banjaluk Mladen Tomić and brings us a bunch of new music and good vibes. In addition to Mladen, the list of performers includes:

– Woodie

– Miroslav Pavlovic

– Ivan Z

– Alexander G

– Djuna

– Mekhu

The price of the ticket in advance is 10 KM, and at the entrance on the day of the event after 3 pm, the entrance will cost 13 KM.

You can buy advance tickets at Vrbas Kamp and the “Hogwarts” pub. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for another date.

Bring a good mood and come to celebrate the new season of open air events together!

(WORLD)