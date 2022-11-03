Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement on November 2, 2022 Baoji City reported 4 cases of asymptomatic infections
by admin

On November 2, 2022, Baoji City reported the activity trajectory of 4 cases of asymptomatic infection

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-03 20:14
On November 2, 2022, Baoji City reported 4 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 25 announced by the province):

There is no social activity track from October 30th to November 1st.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (the province announced the local asymptomatic infection 26):

There is no social activity track from October 30th to November 1st.

Asymptomatic infected person 3 (27 local asymptomatic infected persons announced by the province):

At 19:20 on November 1, take the high-speed rail D2767 from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and transfer to the centralized isolation point in a closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (the province announced the local asymptomatic infection 28):

There is no social activity track from October 30th to November 1st.

