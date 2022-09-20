Longxian County Mayor Li Weifang investigates and supervises the work of epidemic prevention and control, epidemiological investigation, nucleic acid testing, etc.



Recently, Li Weifang, the county magistrate of Longxian County, went to the county CDC to visit the front-line staff, investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control, and nucleic acid testing. Deputy county magistrate Zhao Xiaodong participated in the investigation.

At the county CDC, Li Weifang learned in detail about the mechanism and operation, staffing, work progress and difficulties of the relocation work, fully affirmed their dedication to the front line and sticking to the front line, and encouraged everyone to take the initiative and continue to work with heart and heart Work hard and make new contributions to the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in the county.

Li Weifang emphasized that flow adjustment is one of the most critical links in epidemic prevention and control, and provides an important basis for scientific decision-making in epidemic prevention and control. The flow investigation and traceability team must clearly understand the complexity of the epidemic prevention and control situation, effectively establish bottom-line thinking and risk awareness, make full use of big data, gridization and other means, race against time to trace the flow investigation, and effectively identify the risk groups, investigate all, Check and confirm, and make every effort to block the transmission chain of the epidemic; it is necessary to give full play to the outstanding advantages of the “three public (work)” linkage, strengthen the sharing of data and information, effectively and effectively carry out emergency response, and do a good job of flow control traceability with fast production, precision and efficiency; Strengthen the construction of the flow and dispatch team, allocate enough capable personnel, and continue to strengthen the training of business knowledge and practical ability to ensure that the recruits can come, and they can fight and win the battle; it is necessary to strengthen the organization and dispatch, and make good use of the existing nucleic acids. For testing power, continuously optimize the process of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting” to ensure the maximum utilization efficiency of nucleic acid testing power; firmly establish the “one game of chess” idea, strengthen organizational leadership, refine the division of tasks, and make it clear that people are on the job. Focus on key points, tackle difficult points, work in unison, and work together to tackle difficulties. At the same time, we must strengthen the care and care for front-line epidemic prevention personnel, scientifically arrange shifts, and provide life service guarantees to ensure the health and safety of front-line epidemic prevention personnel.