Source: Shaanxi Daily

Release time: 2022-10-12 14:46

Recently, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia reported a local infection of new coronary pneumonia. After gene sequencing, the case was infected with the BF.7 evolutionary branch of the Omicron variant strain, which is the first time that this branch has caused a local epidemic in China. What are the transmission characteristics of the Omicron variant strain BF.7? How can the public prevent it? On October 11, the reporter interviewed Zhang Yi, director of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Institute of the Shaanxi Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The BF.7 mutant strain is more contagious than the existing mutant strains. Most of the infected people are asymptomatic infected people and mild patients. The symptoms mainly include high fever, persistent cough, body pain, headache, sore throat, and sense of smell. Changes and loss of appetite, etc.” Zhang Yi said.

Zhang Yi introduced that on October 3, our province reported a family cluster epidemic, and the infected person was a returnee from visiting relatives in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. After gene sequencing, the infected is the BF.7 evolutionary branch of the Omicron variant. Due to the timely treatment, the outbreak did not spread.

Although the Omicron variant strain BF.7 is more contagious, the original protective measures are still effective. Wearing masks scientifically is still a very effective means of personal protection. Recently, other provinces have announced a number of cases of outdoor air-to-air transmission, all of which are caused by not wearing masks correctly: some spitting in public places without wearing masks, infecting several citizens passing by; Famous passers-by also did not wear masks correctly, and the two were separated by a distance of one or two meters, resulting in infection; some walked on crowded sidewalks without wearing masks correctly, resulting in many passers-by who also did not wear masks correctly were infected; some Not wearing a mask during community activities, talking with neighbors at close range, some of the neighbors did not wear masks correctly, and finally many people were infected, etc.

The infected people in the above cases spread through the air simply because they did not wear masks to each other “in the same frame”. This once again reflects the importance of wearing masks scientifically.

How to wear a mask correctly? Zhang Yi said that the following points should be paid attention to when wearing masks correctly in daily life: ensure that the mask covers the mouth, nose and chin, and the nose clip should be compacted; the mask needs to be replaced in time when it is dirty, deformed, damaged, or smelly. The recommended replacement time for each mask It is 4 hours; masks used on cross-regional public transportation or in hospitals and other environments are not recommended to be reused; masks that need to be reused should be hung in a clean, dry and ventilated place when not in use; if you feel suffocated or short of breath while wearing the mask If you feel unwell, you should immediately go to an open and ventilated place to remove the mask.

Zhang Yi especially reminded the public that when wearing a mask, both sides of the nose should be squeezed tightly, otherwise aerosols can easily take advantage of it. If the sides of the nose do not fit the face well, when doing nucleic acid testing, if there is a positive infected person in front, remove the mask during the test, and the virus will form an aerosol, closely following the positive infected person and People who fail to wear a mask correctly may inhale, so wearing a mask correctly is critical.

In an interview with reporters, Zhang Yi said that the recent epidemic situation inside and outside the province is complicated and severe. Local epidemics have occurred in the surrounding provinces of our province, and our province has continued to find imported cases from outside the province, some of which caused local transmission, and even some people from low-risk areas came to Shaanxi and returned to Shaanxi. The nucleic acid test was positive. Minimizing the risk of imported epidemics is inseparable from the active cooperation and support of the general public. Recently, people from low-risk areas who came to Shaanxi and returned to Shaanxi also advocated conscious home health monitoring within 3 days after arriving in Shaanxi, and implemented the measures of nucleic acid testing twice in three days (24 hours apart), not participating in dinner parties, not going to crowded places, and being a good individual. , To monitor the health status of colleagues and family members, in addition to wearing masks scientifically, other personal protection measures should be taken, including frequent handwashing, frequent ventilation, separate meals, using public chopsticks, and maintaining a “1-meter line” social distance. Symptoms, go to the nearest medical institution for medical treatment in time, and try to avoid taking public transportation during the medical treatment process.