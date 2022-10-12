After exaggerating the risk of “nuclear apocalypse”, Biden changed his words: I don’t think Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

According to the British “Daily Telegraph” and Reuters, US President Biden said in an interview with CNN host Jack Tapper on the 11th local time that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would Use of tactical nuclear weapons in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The background of Biden’s remarks is that he exaggerated on the 6th of this month that after Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, there is a risk of “nuclear apocalypse” in the world.

According to CNN, Biden talked about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in an interview on the 11th. Asked if he thought Putin would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Biden replied: “I don’t think he would[use tactical nuclear weapons].” He added, “I think for him (Putin), as a It is irresponsible for the leader of one of the world‘s nuclear powers to talk about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.”

The American political website said that in the CNN interview, Biden also explained and revised his previous statement about the “nuclear doomsday”, saying “I want to say that this may have dire consequences”, which “is not because anyone Want to turn it into a world war or something, but because once you use nuclear weapons, you can make mistakes, you can miscalculate, and who knows what will happen.”

CNN said that Biden refused to disclose in the interview-if Putin takes the”nuclear threat” into action, how the United States will respond specifically, he only said that the US Department of Defense has taken the initiative to formulate emergency measures for this situation.

It is worth mentioning that Biden was still exaggerating the risk of “nuclear apocalypse” a few days ago. According to Fox News and other foreign media reports, Biden said at a fundraising event on the 6th of this month about the Ukraine crisis, “We haven’t faced the prospect of a ‘nuclear apocalypse’ since the Kennedy era and the Cuban missile crisis. Putin is not joking when he talks about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons because his military is underperforming.” He also said that the use of tactical nuclear weapons would quickly lead to a situation that spirals out of control and destroys the world.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron responded after an informal meeting of EU leaders on the 7th, “When commenting on such issues, we must speak carefully.” Former US President Trump also criticized Biden’s previous “nuclear apocalypse” remarks at a rally on the 9th local time. He warned that the United States should urge Russia and Ukraine for peace talks. If a more cautious approach is not taken, this conflict may will lead to a “third world war”.

Klimov, vice chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament), also said on the 7th that “Biden has once again distorted the words of our president.” He added that “all our actions and recommendations are based on preventing the possibility of a third world war”.