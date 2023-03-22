Donald Trump is in Florida, awaiting the “arrest” he announced via social media over the weekend, by the Manhattan authorities. While New York prepares for possible protests from supporters of the former president, strengthening security measures, there are still no clear indications on the imminent indictment of the tycoon for the story of the under-the-counter payment of 130 thousand dollars to the porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence. Robert Costello, a lawyer with close ties to Trump’s entourage and former defender of Steve Bannon and Rudolph Giuliani, was heard on Monday in Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, where the grand jury investigating the matter sits. Costello, according to his rumors, questioned the credibility of Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who went from being the ex-president’s right-hand man to being his great accuser. After Costello’s testimony, considered by the Trumpian camp as a last chance to avoid prosecution, it is not yet clear whether the grand jury will summon further witnesses or if it is now close to closing the investigation. However, there are no indications that Costello’s deposition was conclusive: the only certainty is that the new grand jury meeting that is evaluating the allegations has been called for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the rhetoric of Trump and that of some of his Republican allies has been increasingly directed against the prosecutor Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, accused of making a political use of justice. New York authorities, mindful of the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, have scanned online chats to monitor any specific threats. However, despite the fact that barriers have been set up in the areas of possible protests and surveillance has been intensified, there are still no immediate signs that Trump’s ‘call to arms’ has been received. On Tuesday morning, hearings in the Manhattan court were temporarily suspended due to a bomb threat, after a phone call collected by the police. This delayed the start of a hearing in another case involving Trump and his company for an alleged financial fraud.

The one conducted by Alvin Bragg in Manhattan is not the only investigation against Trump that is nearing its conclusion. The former president also risks prosecution in Atlanta and Washington, for his role in the attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote. It would be the first time in the history of the United States that a former president, also a new candidate for the House Bianca, is sent to trial. A completely new terrain, confirming the impact that Trump has had and continues to have on US politics. But in the meantime it is unlikely that Trump will be indicted today in New York, as he himself had announced.