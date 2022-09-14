Home News [Baoji]Nucleic acid testing for scientific and precise prevention and control should be checked_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government
[Baoji]Nucleic acid testing for scientific and precise prevention and control should be checked

[Baoji]Nucleic acid testing for scientific and precise prevention and control should be checked
2022-09-14 06:29

Shaanxi Daily

■ Jintai District is equipped with an average of 563 medical staff, 46 transfer vehicles, 265 fixed sampling points and 20 mobile sampling points every day

■ Since September 6, Jintai District has organized 8 rounds of nucleic acid testing to ensure that key population testing results are available before 12:00 every day, and large-scale testing results are available before 17:00 every day

■ As of 12:00 on September 13, Jintai District has inspected a total of 108,700 vehicles and 146,500 person-times, and checked 16,877 people returning from outside the province and key epidemic areas in the province, all of which have been classified and implemented.

On September 13, the reporter learned from a press conference held by Baoji City’s Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters): From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 12, Baoji City reported 8 new cases of asymptomatic infection.

At present, the epidemic prevention and control situation in Baoji City is still severe and complicated. As one of the main urban areas of Baoji, Jintai District is particularly important for epidemic prevention and control. After the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, Jintai District has optimized and improved emergency mechanisms such as daily dispatch, information reporting, emergency response, supervision and inspection, and built a command system for epidemic prevention and control that can be quickly switched and linked up and down.

Jintai District has invested more than 17 million yuan in the reconstruction and expansion of nucleic acid testing laboratories; more than 3,000 government officials have settled in villages, communities and traffic checkpoints in Baochabaolian to carry out nucleic acid testing, information analysis, and house-by-household artificial intelligence. On average, 563 medical staff, 46 transfer vehicles, 265 fixed sampling points and 20 mobile sampling points are set up every day. In order to improve the detection accuracy, Jintai District established a digital platform, entered 373,000 pieces of population data, and optimized the links of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting”, so as to achieve fast inspection and fast inspection, and complete inspections that should be inspected. Since September 6, Jintai District has organized 8 rounds of nucleic acid testing to ensure that key population testing results are available before 12:00 every day, and large-scale testing results are available before 17:00 every day.

The traceability of flow regulation is fast and accurate. Jintai District has a reserve transfer team of 145 people, established 22 small teams, and implemented management and control measures by category. As of 12:00 on September 13, a total of 3,554 close-contact, sub-close-contact and risk personnel were investigated and controlled, and 5 medium and high risk areas were statically controlled.

Strict and decisive investigation and control. Jintai District has fully implemented the “mini-program for filling out the itinerary of foreigners”. As of 12:00 on September 13, a total of 108,700 vehicles and 146,500 person-times have been inspected, and 16,877 people who have returned from outside the province and key epidemic areas in the province have been checked, all of which have been classified. Implement control measures. Jintai District strictly implements management and control measures such as centralized isolation of one person and one room, home isolation without leaving home, and static management of no entry or exit; 9 isolation hotels have been opened, and “one hotel, one special class” management has been adopted, and a total of 965 people have been isolated in a centralized manner, 831 people were quarantined at home and 1,758 people were under static management.(Reporter: Duan Chengfu)

