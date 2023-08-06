Barcelona beat Gualaceo 1-0 (Live)

Barcelona makes its debut with a momentary victory against Gualaceo at the start of the second stage of LigaPro. The match is 1-0.

Barcelona plays a good game and already in the first minutes had an opportunity with Janner Corozo, whose shot hit the post.

The goal came through Francisco Fydriszewski at 26 minutes.

The victory puts Barcelona with three points in search of a must win stage Mandatory if you want to reach the final.

So far the only team that has won on this date is Mushuc Personwhich prevailed against Independiente del Valle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

