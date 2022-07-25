On Saturday afternoon 23 July, during the Treviso Pride, a group of demonstrators chanted some pro-abortion slogans by placing themselves on the steps of the Duomo with bare breasts. The diocese replies: “Complex issues are not simplified in this way”

TREVISO. On Saturday afternoon 23 July, during the Treviso Pride, a group of demonstrators chanted some pro-abortion slogans by placing themselves on the steps of the Duomo with bare breasts.

The protest was preceded by a phase of tension with the police, who tried to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the sacred place.

The girls stayed on the steps for a few moments, just long enough to chant some chorus against the institutions and in favor of freedom of choice, then they continued the parade elsewhere, without any other moments of tension.

The blitz on the Duomo, as was to be expected, did not, however, go down to the diocese of Treviso, which the following Sunday, July 24, intervened with a press release to censor the initiative: “The diocese does not enter into the merits of the matter, but expresses displeasure in learning of free provocative gestures carried out on Saturday in the churchyard of the cathedral, gestures that speak for themselves »said Monsignor Giuliano Brugnotto, vicar general of the diocese of Treviso.

Monsignor Brugnotto adds a thought on the issue of abortion, among the themes at the center of the event: “It is regrettable that a complex drama of such great social significance, and personal for the women who live it, is simplified with some slogans”.

