Bari, shelving collapses in the Court of Appeal: one person injured

Bari, shelving collapses in the Court of Appeal: one person injured

A shelving unit collapses in the Aula Magna of the Bari Court of Appeal and one person is injured. An episode that occurred while electoral activities were in progress, around noon, and which could have had even worse consequences given the large number of people present at that time.

The injured, who should not be in serious condition, was taken to the Bari Polyclinic.

