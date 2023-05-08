Basketball: Milan wins the regular season, Trieste relegates to A/2 – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 07 – The final day of the Serie A basketball regular season defined the placements of the top 8 classified players who will participate in the Scudetto playoffs which will begin on Saturday May 13th. With the victory over Banco di Sardegna Sassari, EA7 Emporio Armani Milano finished in first place thanks to the difference in baskets in the direct confrontation with Virtus Segafredo Bologna which remained second. In third place was Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona, fourth was Umana Reyer Venezia, victorious in the derby with NutriBullet Treviso; fifth the Banco di Sardegna Sassari; sixth is the Dolomiti Energia Trentino. The last two places go to Happy Casa Brindisi, which finishes seventh thanks to the home victory over Pallacanestro Trieste and to Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, eighth with the success on Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona, which rewards it over Germani Brescia which finishes ninth, due to the 0-2 in direct comparisons with Pesaro.



The success with Germani Brescia saves Givova Scafati and condemns Pallacanestro Trieste to relegation which, defeated in Brindisi, joins Tezenis Verona, already condemned a day early. The Giulian team closes on 22 points with Reggio Emilia but pays the worst overall points quotient in the championship (in direct matches the two teams had one win each and the same points scored and conceded).



These are the pairings of the first round of the playoffs: Milan – Pesaro Venice – Sassari Bologna – Brindisi Tortona – Trentino (ANSA).

