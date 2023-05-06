Miami Heat regain lead against New York Knicks with big Game 3 win

The Miami Heat found Jimmy Butler and the way to victory on Saturday against the New York Knicks (105-86) in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-final. The Floridians therefore regain the lead, two victories to one in this series, at the end of a meeting sometimes played at a false pace where the two teams struggled to set up their offensive game (39% shooting success for Miami and 34 for the Knicks).
Absent in Game 2 because of his right ankle, Butler successfully returned to the courts. The Heat star had 28 points (9 of 21 shooting), adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He was also present in key moments like in the fourth quarter when New York was pushing to come back and he converted an extremely difficult shot at the end of the 24-second clock. He did, however, experience a scare after a fall in the third period where he appeared to suffer from his ankle. He was still able to finish the game normally but the evolution of his injury will be followed before game 4, still in Miami, on Monday evening.
Address at half mast for the Knicks
The Knicks may regret not having been able to take advantage of Miami’s small offensive game, doing even worse than their hosts in this area. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, New York’s two key players, both made a symbolic 0 of 5 from three points. Brunson still scored 20 points and added 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Randle remained limited to ten points. Note RJ Barrett’s incredible -32 plus/minus (the difference in points when a player is on the field).
The encounter was also marked by a brief collision, started by a buggy from Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller on a fallen Julius Randle, who was defended by Isaiah Hartenstein. After video review, Martin, Zeller and Hartenstein all received a technical foul.