Miami Heat regain lead against New York Knicks with big Game 3 win

Absent in Game 2 because of his right ankle, Butler successfully returned to the courts. The Heat star had 28 points (9 of 21 shooting), adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He was also present in key moments like in the fourth quarter when New York was pushing to come back and he converted an extremely difficult shot at the end of the 24-second clock. He did, however, experience a scare after a fall in the third period where he appeared to suffer from his ankle. He was still able to finish the game normally but the evolution of his injury will be followed before game 4, still in Miami, on Monday evening.