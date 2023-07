Half a year after the Linz real estate company Bau & Boden went bankrupt, events surrounding its parent company, Ortner Real, are rapidly escalating. The legacy of the company boss Andreas Ortner, who died on December 5th, has gone bankrupt. According to the creditor protection association KSV1870, the liabilities to banks amount to around 520,000 euros. According to OÖN information, Bau & Boden claims a claim of around one million euros.

