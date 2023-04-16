Before the game at Rot-Weiss Essen: Waldhof Mannheim fans involved in a mass brawl

Essen.

Anger before the game between Rot-Weiss Essen and Waldhof Mannheim. Fans of the guests fight with rival fans from Darmstadt.

On the way to the away game at Rot-Weiss Essen, fans of the SV Waldhof Mannheim delivered a mass brawl with rival fans. According to a spokesman for the Wuppertal police, three of them were injured. Two fan buses were damaged, one so bad that he could not continue.

The scene of the mass brawl was the Ohligser Heide motorway service station on the A3 near Düsseldorf.

Coincidentally, football fans of the second division leaders were there around 1 p.m SV Darmstadt and the third division SV Waldhof Mannheim met each other. The Darmstadt team, leaders of the 2nd Bundesliga, were on their way to the away game in Düsseldorf. The police speak of two groups of fans who were traveling in three coaches. It is estimated that 80 football fans were in the parking lot. Possible background to the confrontation: The supporters of the Mannheimer maintain a fan friendship with the Darmstadt rival Eintracht Frankfurt.

A stone’s throw shatters the window of the Waldhof fan bus: it’s impossible to continue

What triggered the mass brawl is currently being determined," said the control center of the Wuppertal police headquarters. Among other things, video material is evaluated that has been filmed with cell phones.













Three Waldhof fans were slightly injured, they could have continued the journey after outpatient treatment. A window on a fan bus was broken by a stone thrown, further travel was prevented.





Waldhof Mannheim fans use public transport to go to the game in Essen

The police went to work with “joined forces”, it was said, to stop the mass brawl. Officers from the Düsseldorf motorway police, the Wuppertal police headquarters and the Solingen district were on duty. “When the emergency services arrived at the service area, the fan groups broke up,” the police spokesman confesses.

In order to still be able to get to the stadium in Essen, the Waldhof fans took public transport instead of the bus. The police escorted them to the nearby Hilden train station, where they boarded the S1 to Essen.









