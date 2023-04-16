There were 3 deadly shootings in Louisville in the United States in a week. Congressman: frequent shootings are tiresome – yqqlm

There were 3 deadly shootings in Louisville in the United States in a week. Congressman: Frequent shootings are tiresome

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-16 20:19

Overseas Network, April 16 According to a report by the US “New York Post” on the 16th, on the evening of the 15th local time, another mass shooting occurred in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, resulting in 2 deaths and 4 injuries. The third fatal shooting in the area. In this regard, a city councilor said that the frequent shootings in the local area made people very tired and had “nothing to say.”

Louisville Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that the latest shooting occurred at 9 p.m. on the 15th in a park in the west of the city, killing two people and rushing four others to the hospital. , one of them was seriously injured; at 4:30 a.m. that day, a shooting incident also occurred in the old Louisville community, resulting in 2 deaths and one hospitalization; and on the 10th, a mass shooting occurred at a bank in downtown Louisville Five people were killed, including the gunman, and nine others were injured and taken to hospital.

Speaking of the frequent shootings, Louisville City Councilor Donna Purvis said on the evening of the 15th: “(The shooting) is tiresome, I don’t understand what it means. Now, I really have nothing to say. “According to a report on April 12 by WDAF TV station under Fox News in the United States, data from the US “Gun Violence File” website shows that there have been more than 140 mass shootings in the United States this year, with an average of more than one per day, and the cases have spread across various private and public places. .