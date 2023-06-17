Beijing college entrance examination papers are expected to end on the 24th and be released before noon on the 25th – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: On-site evaluation of mathematics papers has full marks in Chinese but not yet full marks in composition Beijing college entrance examination is expected to end on the 24th

This year’s Beijing college entrance examination marking work started on June 8 and is expected to end on June 24. Yesterday, the examination papers for the college entrance examination were opened to the media. Experts from the marking team revealed that as of now, besides the 40-point objective questions reviewed by the machine, the mathematics papers have already appeared in the on-site evaluation section; Multiple high-scoring essays.

Zhou Yuling, deputy director of the Beijing Educational Examination Institute, introduced that this year is the first college entrance examination under the new situation of implementing “Class B and B management” for the new crown virus infection. The Beijing college entrance examination marking work follows the principles of “fairness, safety, science, regulation, and accuracy”. Strictly control the quality of marking papers, and implement “back-to-back double evaluation” for all test questions of each subject.

To enter the marking site, you have to go through the “Three Passes”

This year, the city organized 1,520 teachers to review papers at six marking sites including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Beijing Normal University, Capital Normal University, Beijing International Studies University, and Beijing University of Technology.

At about 15 o’clock yesterday, the reporter saw at the marking site of mathematics subjects at Tsinghua University that there were “three barriers” to enter the marking site: there were security guards at the entrance who were in charge of checking, and no one who was not involved was allowed to enter; the marking personnel had to provide valid certificates, At the same time, the marking certificate and ID card are verified. Only when the two certificates are consistent can you enter. It is strictly forbidden to bring mobile phones and other communication devices into the venue. All personal belongings must be stored in the cabinet outside the door. The marking personnel also have to pass through the “double security check”. After passing through the security gate, there are staff members who carry out a second inspection with a security detector. After entering the arena, there are partition boards between the seats of all marking personnel, and they sit “back to back” between rows, and multiple signal shielding devices are also installed in the marking work area.

Zhou Yuling, deputy director of the Beijing Educational Examination Institute, said that the marking venues are under closed management. Before the marking begins, all computer networks, software and hardware systems, and marking application systems are uniformly installed and tested, and the information transmission security is strictly controlled to prevent virus infection and hacker intrusion; the network connection adopts the form of a local area network and is physically isolated from the external network to ensure network security unimpeded. The server storing the answer sheet data information is placed in a special computer room with anti-theft doors and windows. The server room and key marking places are equipped with video surveillance equipment to ensure all-round video surveillance without leaving any dead ends. Implement security measures such as twice-a-day backup management and off-site storage for the scoring database.

Mathematics scores overall within the normal range

Currently, more than half of the college entrance examination marking work has been completed. According to Chen Qixin, director of admissions at Tsinghua University, the number of students participating in the college entrance examination in Beijing has increased this year, and the number of mathematics marking papers has increased compared with last year. The structure of mathematics marking and commenting teachers is optimized. About half of them are from Tsinghua University, and the rest are teaching researchers and front-line backbone teachers in various districts. Except for the 40 points of the multiple-choice questions, which are judged by the machine, the remaining 110 points are evaluated at the mathematics marking point.

Since the implementation of Beijing’s new college entrance examination model, the structure, content and difficulty of the mathematics test papers have remained basically stable. Judging from the review of the 110-point paper, the overall score is within the normal range. According to the expert group of marking quality, the proposition emphasizes the ability of students to deeply understand the main knowledge and flexibly grasp the thinking methods, especially the last two comprehensive test questions, which have higher requirements on students’ comprehensive ability and mathematical literacy. Up to now, 110 points have been scored in the review part of the mathematics marking paper, and a full score has appeared after re-examination.

There are many high-scoring compositions in Chinese

This year, the Chinese marking point for the Beijing college entrance examination is still located at Peking University. According to experts from Peking University’s Chinese examination and examination team, this year’s examination and examination lineup is relatively strong. In addition to 190 teachers from Peking University, Beijing Normal University, Renmin University of China, and Capital Normal University, there are 170 teachers and researchers from Beijing. , teaching researchers and middle school teachers in various districts. Among middle school teachers and teaching researchers, there are 12 special-grade teachers, 12 municipal-level subject teaching leaders and key teachers, and 70 district-level subject teaching leaders and key teachers.

As for the high-score composition for the college entrance examination that has attracted much attention, the person in charge of grading Chinese composition questions said that up to now, there has not been a full-score test paper for a large composition, but there have been many high-score compositions with a score of 47 or more. “Even if there is a full-score composition, it does not mean that it is a perfect composition. It is just a competition among candidates.” The person in charge said that judging from the answers to the composition of this year’s college entrance examination, there is an obvious bright spot. It is pertinent and contemporary, so that every candidate can think about the relationship between individual life and the country and the times at his own level, and establish a strong sense of responsibility for the country and society.” (Reporter Li Qiyao)

Link

The college entrance examination will be released before noon on the 25th

●The results of the college entrance examination will be released before noon on June 25, along with the minimum control scores for each batch of admission and the score distribution table of candidates in the city.

●From 8:00 on June 27 to 17:00 on July 1, candidates for the unified examination fill in their undergraduate volunteers, and candidates for the single exam fill in their single recruitment volunteers.

●The 2023 undergraduate batch admission will be carried out from July 6th to July 21st, the junior college volunteer application will be carried out from July 21st to 22nd, and the junior college batch admission will be carried out from July 23rd to July 29th.