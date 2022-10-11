Original title: Butler service responds to the rigid needs of the elderly around the clock

With the deepening of the aging of the population, the contradiction between the “hard to find one bed” for elderly care services and the coexistence of a large number of idle beds has become a problem faced by the development of large cities. In order to explore and solve this problem, yesterday, the pilot project of Beijing’s innovative and perfect old-age service model was officially launched in Guangnei Street, Xicheng District.

Yesterday, Beijing launched the pilot work of innovating and improving the old-age service model. In the Comprehensive Demonstration Center of Home-based Elderly Care Services in Beijing, various supplies for helping the elderly and standardized facilities for the elderly at home enable the elderly to care for the elderly more safely at home.Photo by our reporter An Xudong

Carry out supply-side reform of elderly care services

In recent years, the city has gradually formed a “three sides and four levels” nearby elderly care service system with Beijing characteristics. However, in actual work, due to the insufficient supply of inclusive elderly care services and the imbalance in the supply structure of home-based elderly care services, the problem of “unable to buy” and “unaffordable” elderly care services for the elderly is still relatively prominent.

In order to solve these problems, this year, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth research, the Municipal Social Work Committee Civil Affairs Bureau launched a pilot project to innovate and improve the elderly care service model in Guangnei Street, Xicheng District, relying on Beijing Kangyang Group. Guangnei Street in Xicheng District has dense population, diverse community types and a high degree of aging, which is typical of urban streets. After thorough investigation, there are 30,900 registered elderly people in Guangnei Street, including more than 700 elderly people with severe disabilities at home, and their needs in long-term care, meals, medical assistance, and aging-appropriate transformation are prominent.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, “can’t buy” and “can’t afford” is actually the coexistence of the so-called “hard to find a bed” in big cities and a large number of idle beds. “One bed is hard to find” as understood by the common people actually refers to the “hard to find one bed” for the elderly with low price, high service quality, and nearby convenience. The elderly cannot find inclusive and professional beds around their homes provision of aged care services.

According to reports, the main contents of innovating and improving the old-age service model are “one reform” and “three innovations”. That is, by carrying out the supply-side reform of elderly care services, innovating management systems, working mechanisms, and service models, providing elderly care services that the masses can afford, afford, and trust, and moving professional institutional elderly care services to the homes of the elderly.

Build a 24-hour response service network

In the pilot work of innovating and improving the elderly care service model, the pilot streets will play a guiding role through the street elderly care service consortium. The project department of the market entity located in the street will be responsible for the operation and management of the pilot, relying on the market entity in the community home elderly care service station. The team of community elder care service stewards, relying on the team of professional nursing staff in residential areas, forms a 24-hour all-weather response service network.

After preliminary preparatory work, the Guangnei Sub-district pilot has formed a home-based elderly care work model of “integration, one department, one station, and one network”, formulated a list of quality elderly care services, and formed a professional home-based elderly care service team. , to build an intelligent supply and demand docking platform.

According to the physical condition, income level, service needs of the elderly, etc., Guangnei Street has formulated a service list including 98 sub-items in 7 categories, covering life care, basic care, rehabilitation services, training and guidance, pension assistance, Assistance in travel, accompanying medical treatment, etc. According to the different pension needs of the elderly, the pilot also designed professional pension service packages with 4 different prices. The elderly who are contracted to stay at home put forward service demands through the one-key calling system, and the market players can respond at any time.

Efforts are made to solve the “urgency and sorrow” of home care for the elderly

The pilot program divides Guangnei Street into 6 areas, and each area is equipped with 2 chief senior care stewards and a number of professional senior care service personnel, forming a grid operation and management model operated by the real-name system, focusing on disability, dementia, Elderly people who have rigid needs for old-age care, such as lost their only, old age, and living alone, focus on solving the problem of “urgency and hope” in the scenario of home-based care.

“In the past, the elderly could not find inclusive and professional elderly care services around their homes. In desperation, they could only replace professional elderly care services with housekeeping services provided by nanny, lacking a real sense of gain, security and happiness. I feel.” Guo Hanqiao, director of the old-age work division of the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, introduced that the innovation and improvement of the old-age service model is guided by the service needs of the elderly at home, focusing on the rigid needs of professional care and nursing for the elderly with severe disability and dementia. Home-based care for the elderly provides a solution.

“Take the care of the elderly with severe disability and dementia as an example. Citizens generally choose to hire a nanny to take care of them, but the quality of the service cannot be guaranteed. The service package is provided by professional caregivers, and the price is different from that of the nanny. The price is the same or lower.” Guo Hanqiao introduced that the pilot work aims to make elderly care services truly “buyable” and “affordable” through this model.

In addition, relying on senior care butlers and professional nursing service teams, the pilot work will also provide free senior care consultants, psychological care, life assistance, agency services and purchasing services for the elderly who purchase any service package, so as to provide one-stop solutions for the elderly at home. service requirements.

Through the pilot, the team of elderly care butlers and nursing staff distributed in the community will become elderly care planners, health managers, and nursing rehabilitation specialists for the elderly with dementia and dementia at home, providing 24-hour care for the elderly at home, especially the elderly with dementia and dementia. Life Butler Service.

News extension

The city will build a professional elderly care service team

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Qipeng) Through the pilot program, the city will carry out the supply-side reform of elderly care services, and promote the development of elderly care services from the bottom line and basic guarantees in the past to the development of inclusive benefits under the premise of guaranteeing the basics.

Guo Hanqiao, director of the old-age work department of the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, introduced that home-based old-age care is a pain point and difficulty for old-age care in big cities. According to the survey, the elderly living in elderly care institutions in this city only account for 1% of the elderly population with household registration, and 99% of the elderly are aged at home; 85% of elderly people with household registration in the city are those with severe disability and dementia. Among the more than 220,000 elderly people with severe disability and dementia in the city, 85% choose home-based care to solve the problem of old-age care. “It can be seen that the problem of home care for the elderly is the main contradiction facing the elderly care work, and the elderly care problem for the elderly with severe disability and dementia at home is the main aspect of the main contradiction in the elderly care work.”

Guo Hanqiao introduced that through the pilot project of innovation and improvement of the old-age service model, the city will build a work pattern in which the industry is driven by the cause, the industry is supported by the industry, and the coordinated development of the home and community institutions will help the balance of work and housing and urban renewal, reconstruct the old-age service format, and establish a career. It has developed a “Beijing Model” to solve the problem of elderly care in big cities, and formed a replicable and popularized experience, which will be gradually promoted to other streets in Xicheng District and even the whole city.

