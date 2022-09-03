HEART. Sister water, to put it in the words of St. Francis of Assisi, has arrived at Case Danzero, a handful of houses in the locality of Ricauda in the Ronchi Maddalena hamlet, where time seemed to have stopped. Even if we are in 2022, in fact, the precious water resource did not yet reach the homes of the inhabitants of the hillside town who continued not to be connected to the municipal aqueduct.

“A miracle” – the residents ruled – who no longer hoped for it.

“And finally the drinking water has also arrived at Ca ‘Danzero” wrote on social media Marina Danzero, resident in Ricauda, ​​thanking the administrators “for having tamponed and bothered those in charge until they took action seriously” . The residents of Case Danzero, on the hill of Cuorgnè, were truly exasperated, where on days she cleared the view that sweeps over the Turin area.

In fact, half a dozen households could use the water that came out of the taps of their homes to do laundry, wash the dishes, use the dishwasher, take a shower, water the garden, but to drink it or use it just for cooking the pasta just could not talk about it. And then the only remedy was to stock up on the Ronchi pitch, where there is a tap, or at the light fountain in the Buasca hamlet in the nearby Municipality of San Colombano by filling the cans, an operation that is not exactly painless for the elderly or for those who have health problems. The plant basically consisted of a rubber tube with a funnel at the attachment. A single pump was not sufficient to pull the water upwards, there were undeniably technical problems, a second one had been placed, but the test had not given positive results, as it flooded creating a short circuit. To ensure adequate pressure and flow, therefore, a joint intervention by Smat and Enel would have been necessary since, as mentioned, the water had to be pumped from the bottom upwards. Included in the three-year plan of the works envisaged by Smat, in the works in question the construction of a pumping station was combined with the positioning of about 500 meters of piping. At these latitudes, the water resource still came from a source that with climate change, drier summers, violent but limited rainfall, is running out and obviously could not be used for food purposes. Now, as mentioned, the positive ending.