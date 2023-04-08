Home News Twitter appears to have blocked all interaction with tweets containing links to Substack From CoinTelegraph
Twitter appears to have blocked all interaction with tweets containing links to Substack

Twitter appears to have blocked all interaction with tweets containing links to Substack
© Reuters. Twitter appears to have blocked all interactions with tweets containing links to Substack

On April 7, Twitter users, both on mobile and on the web, found themselves unable to interact with tweets containing links to Substack pages.

When many users attempt to ‘like’, retweet, or reply to posts linking to Substack, they get an error message stating that ‘some actions on this tweet have been disabled by Twitter’. In some cases, users report that the user interface seems to register their “likes” or “retweets”, but upon closer inspection it doesn’t appear to count or display interactions.

Attempts to like and share Substack tweets appear to have been disabled. It is currently unclear whether the issue is a bug or an intended feature. Twitter appears to have discontinued the ability for Substack users to embed tweets into their posts as of April 6, but according to The Verge, a Substack spokesperson didn’t clarify whether the issue was related to a Twitter API change or a bug. . However, the inability of Twitter users to interact with tweets containing Substack links appears to have started around the same time, indicating that the two issues are related.

