Source title: Beijing issued a social security fund supervision and reporting reward method with a maximum reward of 100,000 yuan

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Finance recently jointly issued the “Interim Measures for the Beijing Municipal Social Insurance Fund Supervision and Reporting Rewards” (hereinafter referred to as the “Reporting Reward Measures”), which will be implemented from January this year. The “Reporting Reward Measures” encourages all walks of life to report fraudulent fraud, misappropriation of social security funds, and once verified, the whistleblower will be rewarded according to a certain percentage of the verified amount, with a maximum reward of 100,000 yuan.

The “Reporting Reward Measures” refines 4 types of fraudulent insurance fraud. It clarifies that social insurance agencies, service agencies, insured units, intermediary agencies and individuals fraudulently obtain and embezzle social security funds, mainly including the following four categories:

First, social insurance agencies and their staff have the following behaviors and have been verified to be true: concealment, transfer, embezzlement, and misappropriation of social insurance funds; review and approval of social insurance application materials in violation of regulations, and illegal payment of insurance participation, transfer of relationships, and verification of benefits , Remuneration qualification certification, early retirement, identification of illegal work injuries, identification of labor ability, illegal issuance of social insurance benefits; falsification or tampering of payment records, social insurance benefits records, personal rights records and other social insurance data.

The second is that the insured unit, individual or intermediary agency has the following behaviors and has been verified to be true: providing false certification materials and other means to fabricate social insurance participation conditions, making up payment in violation of regulations; forging or altering relevant certificates, files, and materials to defraud social insurance funds ;Organize or assist others to fraudulently obtain insurance supplementary payment, early retirement qualifications, or apply for social insurance benefits in violation of regulations by forging or altering files and materials; Fulfill the duty of disclosure in accordance with regulations, conceal facts and enjoy social insurance benefits in violation of regulations.

The third is that social insurance service institutions such as work-related injury medical treatment, work-related injury rehabilitation, allocation of work-related injury insurance assistive devices, and vocational training for the unemployed and their staff members have the following behaviors and have been verified to be true: falsifying, altering or providing false medical records, prescriptions, diagnosis certificates, medical records, etc. Fraudulently defrauding social insurance funds by using fee receipts, training records and other materials; assisting and cooperating with others to defraud social insurance participation qualifications by means of forged materials, impersonation, etc., apply for and enjoy social insurance benefits in violation of regulations, and defraud social insurance funds.

Fourth, the following behaviors of the units directly related to the income, expenditure and management of social insurance funds and their staff have been verified to be true: illegal identification of work-related injuries, early retirement in violation of regulations; identification of labor capacity in violation of regulations; falsification or tampering of payment records and enjoyment of social insurance benefits Records and other social insurance data, personal rights and interests records.

The Measures for Whistle-Blowing Rewards specifies the conditions for claiming rewards for reporting. There is a clear object of the report and specific clues of violations of laws and regulations, and effective evidence is provided; the main facts and evidence of the report have not been grasped by the human resources and social security administrative department in advance; the reported matter has been verified and the reported behavior has caused or may cause social security funds. Loss; whistleblowers are willing to be rewarded for reporting, and provide true and effective collection information, contact information, etc.

The “Whistleblower Reward Measures” stipulates the standard of whistleblower rewards. For reports of social security fund losses caused by units, if the verified amount is less than 500,000 yuan (including 500,000 yuan), 2% of the verified amount will be rewarded; if the verified amount is more than 500,000 yuan, 4% of the verified amount will be rewarded. 10% of the verified amount will be rewarded for reports of individuals causing losses to social security funds. The maximum reward for whistleblowers shall not exceed 100,000 yuan.

In addition, the “Reporting Reward Measures” simplifies the process of applying for reporting rewards. Adjust the city-level two-level review to district-level review and city-level filing; the need for whistleblowers to take the initiative to apply for it will be adjusted to review and notification by the review department; the payment will be made in cash instead of through bank accounts, shortening the time for reward distribution. It is convenient for the masses to pick up.

In order to make it easier for the masses to report, Beijing has unified the complaint acceptance channels for the supervision of social insurance funds. Whistleblowers can call the 12333 telephone consultation service hotline to report, or they can directly report to the human resources and social security department in their district.