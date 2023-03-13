The Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Colombia, Laura Gil, intervened in the general debate of the 66th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, where she requested that the coca leaf be removed from the list of prohibited substances.

During her speech, the official indicated that this plant is not the problem, even that it is part of the history of Colombia and part of the traditions.

“Placing the coca leaf on the list of controlled substances of the Single Convention of 1961 was a historical error against the indigenous peoples of the Andes. The plant is not the problem; the plant is part of our history and our traditions (… ) We call for the support of all of you for a review of the current classification of the coca leaf In preparation for the Mid-Term Review of the 2019 Ministerial Declaration, we ask the Commission to understand the moment, every crisis also represents an opportunity “, pointed out the deputy minister.

On the other hand, Gil stressed that for more than 50 years Colombia has been a champion in its fight against the world drug problem, focusing all possible efforts on supply reduction and the fight against criminal organizations.

“In Colombia, the country that has most strictly followed the prohibitionist model of the war against drugs, only in this millennium more than 2 million hectares have been fumigated with crops for illicit use; more than one million of them have been manually eradicated. hectares, more than 70,000 infrastructures and laboratories have been detected and destroyed to produce cocaine and heroin; and almost six (6) thousand tons of cocaine destined for the main markets in North America and Europe have been seized”said the official.

The vice minister also maintained that the Government is prioritizing public health and territorial development, environmental protection, fair and responsible regulation of cannabis and coca leaf, social justice and cultural transformation

“The failure of the war against drugs does not make the Commission less relevant, quite the contrary, it faces a challenge, Colombia will always be open, willing and available to work in good faith, and in a collaborative spirit with its Member States. “, finished Gil