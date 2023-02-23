Today, February 23, a new and powerful earthquake Of magnitude 6.8 interested the Tajikistan unleashing its fury around 5.37 this morning, local time, at a depth of almost 20.5 kilometers.

The earthquake was then followed by another shock of magnitude 5.0 after only 20 minutes and with epicenter fortunately in a sparsely populated area. In fact, according to the latest news there should be no victims, nor damage to property or people. The area affected by the earthquake covers the Gorno-Badakhshani.e. a semi-autonomous region located to the east and bordering both l’Afghanistan that with the Chinese.

The earthquake was felt quite clearly even beyond the border, precisely in different areas of the prefecture of Kashgar and the Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture of Kizilsu, in Xinjiang. We will stay updated on the situation.