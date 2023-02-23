Home News strong quake of magnitude 6.8, here are the details » Science News
News

strong quake of magnitude 6.8, here are the details » Science News

by admin
strong quake of magnitude 6.8, here are the details » Science News

Today, February 23, a new and powerful earthquake Of magnitude 6.8 interested the Tajikistan unleashing its fury around 5.37 this morning, local time, at a depth of almost 20.5 kilometers.

The earthquake was then followed by another shock of magnitude 5.0 after only 20 minutes and with epicenter fortunately in a sparsely populated area. In fact, according to the latest news there should be no victims, nor damage to property or people. The area affected by the earthquake covers the Gorno-Badakhshani.e. a semi-autonomous region located to the east and bordering both l’Afghanistan that with the Chinese.

The earthquake was felt quite clearly even beyond the border, precisely in different areas of the prefecture of Kashgar and the Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture of Kizilsu, in Xinjiang. We will stay updated on the situation.

See also  Car crashes into the wall: two injured in the night in Mis di Sospirolo

You may also like

Captured alleged murderer of meat merchant in Yopal...

«This is NOW», the new campaign of the...

Young man died after a beating for intolerance...

The Jiangmen City Entrepreneur Symposium Held The Government...

Sales of Cali entrepreneurs grow through e-Commerce

Ultras killed: killer defense presents witness list of...

Martínez in the top 10 best cyclists in...

Internet of Everything: Smart Upgrade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei “Sea...

The taxi drivers’ strike ends, after reaching an...

Irina Shayk testimonial of Unica Furla Earth Limited...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy