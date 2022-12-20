At the press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in Beijing held on December 19, Tu Zhitao, member of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission and director of the Beijing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said that recently, a large number of positive infections in Beijing have been isolated and recovered at home. According to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control and the actual situation in Beijing, in order to properly do a good job in the release of quarantine and return to work after the infected people recover at home, and further optimize the prevention and control policy, after the organization of disease control and clinical expert research and demonstration, the positive infection will be released Home isolation recommendations are as follows:

1. For home-quarantined and recovered infected persons, home-quarantine must be completed for 7 days from the date of onset of symptoms.

2. If the fever symptoms have subsided for more than 24 hours and other symptoms have improved after 7 days of home isolation without using antipyretics, the isolation can be released; if there are still fever symptoms, wait until the fever symptoms subside for more than 24 hours and other symptoms improve. Released from quarantine. After the isolation is released, they can return to work and return to work without nucleic acid and antigen testing.

3. The isolation rehabilitation and return to work requirements for special industries and positions shall be implemented in accordance with the regulations of the competent industry authorities.

[Responsible editor: Gao Linlin]