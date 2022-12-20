Home Sports Qatar 2022 World Cup, Pope Francis among the happiest for Argentina
Qatar 2022 World Cup, Pope Francis among the happiest for Argentina

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Pope Francis among the happiest for Argentina

The high Argentine prelate after the audience with Bergoglio: “The Pope spoke of redemption and said that dialogue and fraternity must grow from events like this”

“We certainly talked about it with the Pope, we are all very happy for Argentina’s victory in the final of the soccer World Cup and this morning the Pope was really the first of the happy ones”. Argentine cardinal Leonardo Sandri tells Ansa that this morning he had an audience with Pope Francis. “It was a great result for a national team that has been preparing for a long time – commented Sandri referring to the joy of the Argentine Pope -, in this sense we are talking about redemption. The Pope warned about the values ​​of sport because dialogue must grow from these events , fraternity, the value also of sports suffering”.

