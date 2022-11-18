Source Title: Beijing Pinggu Newly Added 2 New Coronary Pneumonia Virus Infection Risk Points Involving Supermarkets, Buses, etc. Details Announced

According to the report of the Pinggu District New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group Office, on November 18, Pinggu District added 2 new people infected with the new crown pneumonia virus. Hospital No. 5, all those returning from work in other districts, have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment.

Pinggu District immediately launched the emergency response mechanism, scientifically and accurately took targeted measures, and carried out various links such as screening, flow investigation, classification, control, transfer, and isolation. The personnel involved in the main risk points have already taken measures.

The main risk points of newly infected people in Pinggu District are as follows:

November 14th

11:18 Pinggu Yifenli welcomes guests to shop around the island

11:32 Beijing Shunping Sisters Catering Co., Ltd. (No. 166 Lugezhuang West Road)

20:41 Life Supermarket in Machangying Village, Machangying Town (No. 55, Guhuai Road)

21:10 Front Street, Shandongzhuang Village, Shandongzhuang Town

November 15th

13:50 Take bus 852 at Pinggu New Bus Station

November 17th

Around 12:40 Pinggu Guanzhuang Intersection Station

Around 13:00 Pinggu New Bus Station

13:05 Xinping North Road No.5

18:30 Hongsheng Zengwang Supermarket at the entrance of the traffic driving school

19:00 Jingyu Village, Wangxinzhuang Town

Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

Due to the current epidemic situation and the high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases in winter, the general public, especially the elderly and children, are requested to enhance self-protection awareness, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance, and avoid touching mouth with hands. Eyes and noses, do a good job of self-health monitoring, and try not to go to crowded and poorly ventilated places; earnestly perform personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as scanning codes to measure temperature and checking negative nucleic acid certificates when entering public places, to protect yourself the health of yourself and your family.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhao Tingting