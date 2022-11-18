After the first wave of X series, the second wave of non-X series of AMD Zen4 Ryzen is getting closer and closer. In addition to the previously exposed Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700, there is also a high-end Ryzen 9 7900.

Ryzen 5 7600Like the Ryzen 5 7600X, it has 6 cores and 12 threads, the second-level cache is 6MB, and the third-level cache is 32MB.3.8-5.1GHzreduced 900/200MHz, thermal design power consumption dropped from 105W to 65W.

Prices come from $299$229.

Ryzen 7 7700Like the Ryzen 7 7700X, it has 8 cores and 16 threads, a second-level cache of 8MB, and a third-level cache of 32MB.3.8-5.3GHzreduced 700/100MHz, thermal design power consumption dropped from 105W to 65W.

Prices come from $399$329.

Ryzen 9 7900Like the Ryzen 9 7900X, it has 12 cores and 24 threads, a second-level cache of 12MB, and a third-level cache of 64MB.3.8-5.4GHzthe 900/200MHz is reduced, and the thermal design power consumption is reduced from 170W to 65W.

Prices come from $549$429.

The three new U models have the same routine, the number of cores and cache remain unchanged, the base frequency is greatly reduced, the maximum acceleration frequency is slightly reduced, the thermal design power consumption is unified to 65W, and the price is reduced by about 20%.

In fact, there were 12-core, 65W Ryzen 9 3900/5900 in the previous two generations, but they were all limited to the OEM field and not retail. I wonder if they will be released this time?

All three will be released in the first quarter of next year, and there is a high probability that they will be officially announced at CES 2023.