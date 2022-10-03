Home News Beijing residents have a life expectancy of 82.47 years, entering a moderately aging society – Qianlong.com.cn
Beijing residents have a life expectancy of 82.47 years, entering a moderately aging society

Beijing residents have a life expectancy of 82.47 years, entering a moderately aging society

Tomorrow (October 4th) is my country’s traditional festival Double Ninth Festival. Statistics from the Beijing Municipal Health Commission show that the current life expectancy of Beijing residents is 82.47 years, an increase of 1.12 years from 2012.

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, as of the end of 2021, the number of resident elderly people in Beijing will reach 4.416 million, accounting for 20.2%, officially entering a moderately aging society. Up to now, 472 medical institutions in Beijing have been established as elderly-friendly medical institutions, 240 medical institutions have set up geriatric medicine departments, 205 medical and elderly care institutions, and community health service institutions have established health records for the elderly over 60 years old. 3.91 million copies, improving the health of the elderly and prolonging healthy life expectancy.

This year, Beijing has further increased the content of elderly health services, and launched services such as disability and dementia management projects for the elderly, psychological care pilot projects, and oral health promotion actions. Continuously improve the health literacy of the elderly, reduce the morbidity and disability rate of the elderly, and improve the quality of life in the elderly.

