Beijing Upgrades to Red Warning for Geological Disasters due to Heavy Rainfall

Severe Rainfall in Beijing Triggers Red Alert for Geological Disasters

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Beijing as the Beijing Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Commission and the Beijing Meteorological Bureau issue a red warning for geological disaster meteorological risk. This warning is a reminder to the public that there is a high risk of collapses and landslides in certain areas from July 31 to August 2.

The meteorological department has emphasized the extreme nature of the rainfall in southwest Beijing and central and southern Hebei, stating that the rain is consistently heavy and shows no signs of letting up.

Fang Chong, the chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, explains that while this round of precipitation may not be as violent as strong convective weather, it should not be taken lightly. The rainfall is characterized by its stability, long duration, and large cumulative amount.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, the average rainfall in the city from July 29 to July 31 was 193.4 mm, with Fangshan District and Mentougou District experiencing even higher averages of 353.5 mm and 323.9 mm, respectively. The Alpine Rose Garden in Mentougou District recorded the highest rainfall at 580.9 mm. Additionally, the maximum hourly rain intensity was observed in Qianling Mountain, Fengtai District, with 111.8 mm of rain falling between 10 to 11 o’clock on July 31.

In the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the largest rainfall of 987.7 mm occurred in Liangjiazhuang, Zhaozhuang, Lincheng, Xingtai City. Similarly, the highest hourly rain intensity took place in Qianling Mountain, Fengtai District, with 111.8 mm of rain falling from 11:00 to 11:00.

The Capital Airport reported at 16:00 on July 31 that a thunderstorm was forming southeast of the airport and approaching at a high speed due to the peripheral effects of a typhoon.

As of 16:00 on July 31, a total of 427 public transport routes operated by the Beijing Public Transport Group were affected by the heavy rain. This led to 378 services being halted, 8 services introducing interval measures, 26 services diverting from their usual stops, and 15 services requiring passengers to wait for prolonged periods.

Landslides were reported in Luanchi Road in Qianjiadian Town, Yanqing District, Nanyang Road in Nankou Town, Changping District, and Gaoqin Road in Liucun Town, Changping District. Temporary traffic control measures have been implemented, and relevant departments are actively dealing with the situation.

With the ongoing heavy rainfall, residents are urged to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant in the face of potential geological disasters.

