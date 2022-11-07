Time of reorganization for Brothers of Italy. After the exponential growth in the last political elections, Meloni’s party cannot help but think of the need to take root in a more widespread way also in the territory and this is exactly what Senator Luca De Carlo and the provincial coordinator Filippo Osnato are working on.

«It’s a job that has already begun a while ago», De Carlo points out, «otherwise we would not have been able to bring four councilors and two councilors to Belluno and two councilors and a councilor to Feltre, a historically difficult city for the center-right. Now we want to prepare for the next administrative elections, to grow further, but also to build a trait d’union between my work in Parliament and the territory, which is also able to make up for the lack of other parliamentarians from Belluno ». De Carlo, therefore, thinks of a team that supports him in his work in the province: “A team that refers to the party, but also to the other center-right and civic forces, since I represent everyone, who at least monthly meet to talk of the things to do and what we are doing. Having just one parliamentarian is a big limitation for the Belluno area, a constant and continuous dialogue with the social context is needed, starting with the trade associations and a structure in the area that sets priorities and takes care of the problems that I cannot deal with personally”.

In this team De Carlo imagines all the local administrators, starting with the historical ones such as Serenella Bogana and Pier Luigi Svaluto Ferro. “Today FdI counts, including ministers and undersecretaries, many people who have passed through Belluno and there is the possibility of making an impact, but it is necessary to have a machine in the area capable of making everything work”.

And speaking of the organization of the party, De Carlo specifies that for now there will be no news at the provincial level: “Filippo Osnato is a person of great balance, the fact that he lives in Milan is compensated by his extraordinary skills which make him indispensable in this moment”.

For his part, Osnato underlines the sense of responsibility: «What we feel towards the citizens and institutions of Belluno today that we are in government, but also in the Region and in the two largest municipalities. Our statute provides for a directive that exists and must be integrated with all the elected representatives; we will do it in a very short time and this will be the base team of a structure that must answer not only to the militants but also to the institutions ». In the meantime, despite the year is ending, FdI memberships are flying, in recent days at the Cortina market 15 cards have been made in two hours, a growth that the party aims to make stable over time: “We have about 250 members and the fact that they also arrive at this time of year is a good sign. We know that all things have a cycle and that there are periods of growth as well as periods of decline. We aspire to ensure that our party, even if there will be more difficult phases in the future, manages to maintain a consistent dimension, remaining the point of reference for the center-right, not only for the right, and these last two years tell us that we can be ” .