Europa League draws: the odds on passing the round and winning

Europa League draws: the odds on passing the round and winning

Averted danger for the Italians who avoid Utd and Barcelona: Juve draws Nantes, Roma draws Salzburg

After the favorable draw in the Champions League, a benevolent urn also in the Europa League for the Italians who avoid United and Barcelona, ​​who will face each other. The bianconeri challenge Nantes at the moment sixteenth in Ligue 1 while Roma face the Austrians of Salzburg who left the Milan group.

The odds of the playoffs

Starting from the Italians, Juventus decidedly favored at 1.15 with Snai on Nantes at 5.00. Roma also have an advantage against Salzburg at 1.50 compared to 2.45 for the Austrians. The big match of this round is definitely Manchester United – Barcelona: Blaugrana ahead in the odds at 1.75, Red Devils at 2.00. These playoffs are closed by the challenges: Ajax (1.50) – Union Berlin (2.45), Leverkusen (1.80) – Monaco (1.95), Shakhtar Donetsk (2.35) – Rennes (1.55), Sevilla (1.80) – Psv (1.95) and Sporting ( 1.30) – Midtyjlland (3.30).

Winning: the ante-post odds

The antepost odds also change after this draw: with Sisal, Barcelona becomes the favorite to lift the trophy together with Arsenal (5.00). Shortly after United and Juventus, both at 7.50. It is difficult to see Roma win a second European cup in a row after last year’s Conference: Giallorossi at 16.00 together with Friborg, Ajax, Real Sociedad and Betis.

November 7 – 5:21 pm

