The historical calendar of the 2023 carabinieri was also presented in Belluno. The environmental challenge is at the heart of the Arma’s commitment to protecting the ecosystem: the stories of Mario Tozzi, environmental journalist, and the tables of the creative agency Armando Testa accompany the 12 months dedicated to the narration of the commitment of the carabinieri to protect the environment.

Colonel Enrico Pigozzo, provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Belluno, wanted next to him, as guests of honor, the heads of the Departments of the Forestry Organization Carabinieri of Belluno (Colonel Gianfranco Munari, commander of the Carabinieri Biodiversity Department of Belluno, the Lieutenant Colonel Marina Berto, commander of the Park Carabinieri Department, Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Corbini (Carabinieri Forestali Group) to introduce him.

The director of the Territorial School Office Massimiliano Salvador also attended the event, because it is precisely in the school that the seed of the culture of respect for the Planet is placed and “precisely among the classroom benches of young people that environmental awareness germinates”, Pigozzo points out. «The Arma calendar is an authentic popular publication» he added, «it speaks the same language as its readers, tells stories belonging to their world, aims at common horizons. And it could not be otherwise, given that the carabiniere has always lived the same reality as the people who have the task of serving and protecting ».

Pigozzo underlined that “the 2023 edition deals with a topic of stringent topicality, which has risen to the rank of constitutional value, the protection of the environment, today more than ever at the center of the agenda of the planet and objective of an institution such as the Weapon that , even more so after the acquisition of the skills of colleagues in the Forestry sector in 2017, today it looks with renewed enthusiasm to the new generations, which we must support in order to plant the seed of environmental awareness ». For this he thanked the director of the Ust Massimiliano Salvador, because “together we will work, also in this school year, to talk to young people about the importance of protecting the environment, to transform words into real commitment and concrete facts in favor of our Planet, through a participatory culture of legality ».

A circulation of over 1 million copies, translated into 8 languages, for a Historical Calendar that has entered national and popular tradition as a collector’s item: but the 2023 calendar marks a novelty. For the first time in the history of the historical calendar of the Carabinieri, the 2023 edition evolves into an integrated art project with a complete digital ecosystem that includes a dedicated website www.calendario.carabinieri.it and a work of art NFT. The site allows you to enjoy online the contents of the 2023 Calendar in an interactive way, with a very intuitive experiential level that, through the infinite scroll, resumes the physical gesture of leafing, adapting it natively to the digital language. To complete the project, for the first time in the history of the weapon, the cover of the Calendar becomes an NFT, a contemporary work of cryptoart extrapolated from the physical Calendar and made digital, animated, certified. The NFT transforms the cover into a hi-tech work available in 10 authenticated copies, which will then be sold in pairs with a special limited edition cover print. The works will be available for purchase through Charity Stars www.charitystars.com, a platform that deals with digital auctions, with a charity objective. The proceeds from the sales will be donated to the complex structure of pediatric oncology of the National Cancer Institute of Milan.