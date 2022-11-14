Agreement between Unicredit and Confartigianato Imprese Veneto to help associated companies against expensive energy. The new partnership concluded between the bank and the association aims to support member companies with new financial resources to support their liquidity needs in the face of rising energy and raw material costs. The agreement involves the operational structures of the territories and the Fidi consortia (Cofidi Veneziano, Fidi Nordest and Consorzio Veneto Guarantees) which provide quick and immediate measures to cover the cost of bills and avoid as much as possible new potential business crisis situations.

The partnership provides for the preparation of new dedicated lines of loans, with a minimum amount of 10 thousand euros and a maximum duration of 36 months including pre-amortization of up to 6 months, under favorable conditions and with the guarantee of the Consorzio Veneto Guarantees, Confidi Veneziano and Fidi Nordest. . The agreement, valid until March 2023, is part of the bank’s broader action plan to support the country, “Unicredit for Italy”. The extraordinary intervention provides for more actions (new finance for companies, payment in installments for purchases and utilities, moratorium on corporate mortgages and suspension of household / individual mortgages) with a commitment of total resources equal to 8 billion euros, of which 1.25 billion for the North East. “At this time when businesses are cornered by asphyxiating bills and rising costs, guaranteeing oxygen and financing lines is very important,” said Claudia Scarzanella, president of Confartigianato Belluno. “It is in fact essential to avoid closures, because a switched off light will hardly come on again”.

“We are thus further expanding the range of extraordinary initiatives implemented by Unicredit to support SMEs in the area facing an unprecedented cycle of increases in energy costs”, comments Massimo Pierobon, Area Manager Veneto Nord of Unicredit.