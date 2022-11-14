Home News Belluno, Unicredit and Confartigianato: subsidized loans for companies
News

Belluno, Unicredit and Confartigianato: subsidized loans for companies

by admin
Belluno, Unicredit and Confartigianato: subsidized loans for companies

Agreement between Unicredit and Confartigianato Imprese Veneto to help associated companies against expensive energy. The new partnership concluded between the bank and the association aims to support member companies with new financial resources to support their liquidity needs in the face of rising energy and raw material costs. The agreement involves the operational structures of the territories and the Fidi consortia (Cofidi Veneziano, Fidi Nordest and Consorzio Veneto Guarantees) which provide quick and immediate measures to cover the cost of bills and avoid as much as possible new potential business crisis situations.

The partnership provides for the preparation of new dedicated lines of loans, with a minimum amount of 10 thousand euros and a maximum duration of 36 months including pre-amortization of up to 6 months, under favorable conditions and with the guarantee of the Consorzio Veneto Guarantees, Confidi Veneziano and Fidi Nordest. . The agreement, valid until March 2023, is part of the bank’s broader action plan to support the country, “Unicredit for Italy”. The extraordinary intervention provides for more actions (new finance for companies, payment in installments for purchases and utilities, moratorium on corporate mortgages and suspension of household / individual mortgages) with a commitment of total resources equal to 8 billion euros, of which 1.25 billion for the North East. “At this time when businesses are cornered by asphyxiating bills and rising costs, guaranteeing oxygen and financing lines is very important,” said Claudia Scarzanella, president of Confartigianato Belluno. “It is in fact essential to avoid closures, because a switched off light will hardly come on again”.

See also  The blueprint inspires and preaches the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress.

“We are thus further expanding the range of extraordinary initiatives implemented by Unicredit to support SMEs in the area facing an unprecedented cycle of increases in energy costs”, comments Massimo Pierobon, Area Manager Veneto Nord of Unicredit.

You may also like

Bolzano, girl saves a man on the bus...

Giro d’Italia, all ready for the climb to...

The new secretary of the municipal party committee...

Migrants, 16 ships and 5 planes to patrol...

The attack that brings Turkey back to the...

Cuorgnè Hospital, due to lack of staff Nursind...

On November 13, Weinan added 5 new confirmed...

Christmas lights, the municipalities of Treviso struggling with...

The national autumn grain has been harvested 1.258...

Bari, student dies at home at 17 of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy