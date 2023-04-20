Home » Ben Stokes is the leading cricketer in the world
Ben Stokes is the leading cricketer in the world

Ben Stokes is the leading cricketer in the world

England captain Ben Stokes has been named the world‘s number one cricketer for the third time in four years by Wisden. The 31-year-old Stokes turned around the fortunes of the Test team and played a key role in the T20 World Cup final win over Pakistan in November. paid England teammates Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts have been named in the top five cricketers of the year. Apart from New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also on the list. Before all-rounder Ben Stokes was appointed captain last April, England had won just one of their 17 Test matches. Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, the English team has won 10 of the last 12 matches. Stokes has previously been named as the world‘s top cricketer in 2020 and 2021 as well. Batter Beth Mooney has been named the world‘s top-ranked women’s cricketer for the second time in three years after winning the World Cup in both the 50-over and 20-over formats, as well as being part of Australia’s Commonwealth Games gold-medal winning team. Wisden has chosen the five best cricketers every year since 1889.

