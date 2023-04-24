Berlin: Suddenly, a bald-headed right-wing man pounces on a climate sticker

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

In their biggest protest to date, activists from the “Last Generation” temporarily paralyzed 35 streets in Berlin on Monday, including freeways. The mood among those affected heats up dangerously. Actions are expected to continue throughout the week.

The climate activists hadn’t been glued to the asphalt for long on this Monday morning in the heart of Berlin when a massive, bald-headed figure with a dark dog emerged from the crowd of pedestrians on Schöneberger Hauptstrasse and Dominicusstrasse. “You idiots, what shit are you doing here,” the brawny man bursts out. And then, yelling and aiming for a punch, he lunges at one of the mute, crouching demonstrators who has one hand fixed to the asphalt with superglue. It is only thanks to the quick intervention of passers-by and police officers that this lightning attack by the man, whom those around him immediately dub as a right-wing extremist, ended lightly. The man only becomes aware of his freak out when he is suddenly surrounded by four or five officers. When someone gives him a reassuring pat on the shoulder, he becomes very meek and tries to downplay the attack. Blows and curses: sentiment against radical climate stickers is heating up It is not the first time that activists of the “last generation” have taped themselves to the road in the federal capital to protest against the federal government’s climate policy. But this Monday everything is different. On the one hand, because the activists are temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill at a total of 35 different locations in the city center and on the city motorways with blockades. On the other hand, because the tone among those affected, who are sent into the traffic jam by the activists, has become significantly more aggressive.

Bare nerves for motorcyclists who drag demonstrators off the road Especially with motorcyclists, the nerves are quickly blank. Almost every motorcyclist who passes the Schöneberg crossing, which is blocked in two directions, brakes close to the demonstrators and turns the machine’s engine pulsingly into the red speed range with his right hand. Someone who is right at the start at the traffic lights shortly after half past seven even gets off. Although, unlike the cars, he could easily drive around the blockade, he immediately approaches the activists, grabs one of them from behind under the arms and pulls him off the road with big strides. Cops eventually slow him down as he grabs a second one. “Have you saved the world now, you stupid f…?” But many drivers can’t stay in their seats that day when they see who is blocking the intersection. The door of a black Smart opens immediately, the banners of the “last generation” have hardly been unfurled. “What can my son do about it, who is 13 years old and whom I now have to drive to school? Man, this boy is your future!” the lady hisses at those silently glued to the asphalt. And when a cyclist drives by and calls out to her: “Ride your bike, then you won’t have any problems!”, she hisses after her: “Stay stolen from me, you with your bike!” It is true that there is now and then encouragement for the radical protest action, a few smiling cyclist faces and a shouted “Keep it up!”. But the oversized crowd is foaming at the mouth. Comments like “What idiots!”, “God, how awful” or “Have you saved the world now, you stupid F…?” prevail. The police, who are quickly on the spot, immediately cleared a lane on both blocked lanes so that drivers can at least pass the intersection individually when the traffic light is green. But many insist on throwing swear words at the climate stickers.