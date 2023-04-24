Bancel, CEO of Moderna/ “Vaccine against cancer? I hope before 2030, people die…”

In yesterday’s episode of the Rai Tre program, Che Tempo Che Fa, a classic Sunday evening appointment hosted by Fabio Fazio, space was given to the classic space dedicated to science and health, and in connection there was Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Modernone of the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world as well as one of those who created the covid vaccine which effectively sunk the spread of the pandemic. In recent days, the company had announced that a revolutionary drug would in fact be on the market within a few years, read on a cancer vaccine as well as against other vascular diseases and which can cause death.

Attention, this is not a serious that allows you not to contract the disease, but simply to a cure, in any case less invasive than current methods such as chemotherapy for example. In this regard Bancel, speaking with Fazio live on Rai Tre, explained: “I believe it is possible to develop the vaccine before 2030. Time is important, people die every day…”.

BANCEL, CEO MODERNA, AT CTCF, BURIONI: “A CUSTOMIZED VACCINE…”

Undoubtedly optimistic words from the CEO of Moderna and which obviously bode well. In the studio as usual there was also Roberto Burioni, esteemed virologist at San Raffaele in Milan, who exclaimed about the vaccine to come: “The idea of ​​having a personalized vaccine… we are talking about something that until recently required ten years of study. This is a revolution.”

Previously the same Italian doctor had presented Stephane Bancel thus, saying: “Someone asked himself ‘will we emerge better from the pandemic?’, yes we came out better because we have extremely promising trials. Tonight we have the honor of having the CEO of Moderna Stéphane Bancel as a guest”. The reference is to the fact that the cancer vaccine is based on mRNA technology which during the three years of the pandemic has been deepened in a very important way, allowing for enormous steps forward.

