“I think that in two or three weeks we will be able to reopen”: word of the mayor, of Giovanni Bernard of Canazei. Refers to the great glacier of the Marmolada. Yesterday, he specified once again that he will be able to suspend the municipal closure ordinance, issued after the disaster of 3 July, only in the presence of the security plan of the province of Trentoforthcoming.

“In truth, I hope to be able to make at least part of the glacier accessible before the end of the month. In any case, it will be necessary to take into account the prescriptions that will be given. In any case, there should be no problems with the preparation of the slopes », assures Bernard. However, the mayor of Canazei admits that he too is worried about the start of the winter season, “but”, he says, “there are still no conditions, at least at the lowest altitudes, for programmed snow; the temperatures are still too high ».

The mayor says he is “substantially certain” that for the bridge of Sant’Ambrogio and of the Immaculate Conception the slopes will be ready, as long as it snows or the temperatures allow artificial snow.

Patrick Pomare, director of Funivie Marmolada, however, continues to express concern, because the kilometers of track to be prepared are 12, it takes weeks and it is necessary to contract the staff. At high altitude, the mercury column also dropped to 17 degrees below zero, so the conditions would already exist now to be able to prepare the descent.

“We wondered why, last September, we were authorized to remove the sheets that covered the slopes, while in greater safety conditions we are not given the authorization to install guns to fire”.

The track considered the longest in Europe goes down from Punta Rocca to Malga Ciapela; until yesterday at least, the lower part, the one most exposed to the sun, was all earth and gravel with some dry green islands. The hope of the Funivie Marmolada company is to open the season for Sant’Ambrogio.

“The wish of the whole valley is the same,” he underlines Lucia Farenzena, president of the tourist consortium, «we already have many reservations, but subject to the possibility of being able to ski on the Marmolada. Do not forget that this is not a local track, in the valley, but it is “the” destination of the whole Superski system ».

One destination, the Marmolada, for the same Val di Fassa, therefore – Farenzena continues – it is in the same interest of the people of Trentino to speed up authorization times. Among other things, the cableway company is not able today to give a certain timing of recruitment to its collaborators, especially seasonal ones, so there is the risk of losing some on the way.

“I am aware of all the reasons of the plant engineers”, concludes the mayor of Canazei, “we are really trying to hurry, we will arrive in time for the snow, hopefully natural, and certainly for the possibly artificial, planned one, because the temperatures will finally drop. It is in our interest, mind you, to continue to collaborate with Val Pettorina».