UDINE. What anger, yes what anger. Because, while the football championship goes on vacation, due to the exotic World Cup, the Udinese fans would like to replay the match against Napoli. Convinced start, Meret’s save on Deulofeu’s heel, flashes of a lively and effective team, as perhaps not seen in weeks, for 12 minutes until the classic Osimhen jab.



A league Udinese hits twice in the final and makes Napoli tremble: it ends 3-2 for the leaders November 12, 2022

Yes, classic. Wasn’t that the case last spring? Bijol this time “park” well in the center of the Maradona area. Precise, on the strips, without even the need for cameras and sensors, motionless, while the masked panther stabbed him. Stop. Also on Zielinski he is not perfect, the Slovenian is not a fool, but in both circumstances he is troubled by the stammering Ebosse. Which is not Becao and is one of the reasons why the Juventus rearguard suffers.

Sottil knows, he will now have two months to work on it. Gifts, especially against this league-killing Napoli, can’t be done. But his team has a soul. It is no longer the carefree and convincing one of a few weeks ago, perhaps it will return to amaze, yet it shows character. True, Napoli will also have taken their hands off the handlebars, convinced they had won, but Udinese in the end believed in it. And how. Come on, leave from here before the Befana. It has a certain effect but it will be so.