Bicycle premium route – Two weeks full closure at Herdentor

On Monday (July 17th) the last phase of construction for the new premium cycle route “Wallring” by the Office for Roads and Traffic (ASV) begins between the streets Herdentor and Bischofs Nadel. As a result, there are also restrictions on car traffic in Bremen.

Where exactly and how long will the construction site last?

During the course of July 17, the ASV will complete the second of three construction phases of the new cycle path (Bischofs Nadel to Ostertorstraße) on the wall. This means that it will be possible to exit the Bischofs Nadel in the direction of Ostertorstrasse/Police Station again.

From August 7th to August 16th, the Herdentor junction will be rebuilt and asphalted for two weeks under full closure. During this time, only the direct direction Herdentorsteinweg/Herdentor in the direction of the city center is available, according to the ASV. However, all car parks should remain accessible. The trains and buses of the BSAG should continue to operate normally.

Until the end of September, restrictions for motorists can still be expected on the entire section, it is said.

Why is it being renovated?

According to the ASV, the aim of the conversion of the streets is to shift the direction of bicycle traffic to the lane and to speed it up. Some of the existing cycle paths will be renovated or newly created and the existing road surfaces will be renewed. To increase safety, additional separating elements are installed between the bicycle lanes and motor vehicle lanes.

What is the new bicycle premium route?

The aim of the new bicycle premium route is an expressway that connects the entire city of Bremen. This bicycle expressway should go between Bremen-Nord via the city center to Hemelingen and Mahndorf.

Therefore, there are currently construction sites in various places in the city. Also on the Osterdeich, an improvement of the cycle path is to be implemented as part of the new express cycle route. On a 1.3-kilometre section, however, many parking spaces are not to be eliminated – as initially assumed – but parking space is to be created.

