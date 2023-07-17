A post on Twitter about manicurists caused a debate | Info

One post of a girl doing her nails in a salon in Novi Sad caused a discussion on the networks.

Source: MONDO/M. Gasic

In Serbia, manicures are mostly done by women, and they can earn more than 2,000 euros a month. P’osla is always there because a large number of women of the fairer sex like to have neat nails. Those who regularly visit the manicurist are increasingly surprised by the new rules being introduced.

So a manicurist from Novi Sad wrote new rules for scheduling appointments, which created a storm on the networks and caused a great reaction from people. Immediately, her post from the Instagram page found its way onto Twitter and became the topic of the day. “The biggest news is that it will appointments by phone, message, Viber, Instagram and carrier pigeon will be charged 50% more from August 1. Every appointment that is scheduled at the appointment (meaning you came for your nails and you immediately schedule the next appointment will be charged according to the regular price list, we will call it a loyalty discount)”reads the announcement.

In the description of the post it was written: “What the hell is wrong with these nail polishes, God save me”, and the comments below the post just kept coming because they couldn’t understand the point of such an appointment, as well as what if someone comes for the first time for an appointment, is the price 50 percent higher then?

Source: Instagram/printscreen

“Exactly, I would never come to her again. I understand that you have to pay for an appointment that you miss, but this is unprecedented rudeness”, “But who makes an appointment via Instagram or Viber 50% more… imagine her”, “I hope she’s joking “, “I know one who has been working exclusively like this for the past few years, and you can’t get into her any other way. Otherwise, if you make an appointment for the first time, it takes a couple of months for an appointment, because she’s too busy, even though she has a series of (irritating) rules that must still be respected upon arrival,” “What a discount for loyalty when he charges you full price,” read the comments.

