Big area small cuts, amazing results

The Olpe branch of the LWL archeology for Westphalia examined the area on which a new residential area is to be built with 27 small excavator excavations for archaeologically relevant settlement remains.

As soon as the development plan was drawn up, the LWL archaeologists became aware of the location in the immediate vicinity of the Lippe, on a higher sandy ridge, as well as the already known finds from different eras.

The exploratory work in several areas also brought to light traces of settlement: ditches, pits and above all a well shaft with preserved wood indicate several, probably early medieval farmsteads. The investigations show that the well can be dated closer to this time: However, several potsherds found on site with a so-called »Hunneschans decor« gave a first indication of its age. These ceramics show a combined decoration of roller stamp impressions and red painting. The imported vessels from the Cologne-Bonn area are typical of the last two decades of the 9th century AD and are not particularly common in Westphalia.

Surprisingly well-preserved oak wood from the well box also came to light under today’s farmland in the area of ​​the well. These 1.24 meter long, up to 37 centimeters wide and a good nine centimeters thick split logs were used to form the well tube.

Four well woods were salvaged and taken directly to the Laboratory for Dendro Archeology at the University of Cologne. dr Thorsten Westphal, head of the laboratory: “Fortunately, the smallest piece of squared timber was also packed, because thanks to the preserved sapwood, the time when the fountain was built could be narrowed down more precisely. A felling date of the tree of 867 +/- ten years could be determined,” says the Cologne expert. It thus falls into the period when today’s Westphalia belonged to the empire of Louis the German.

The groundwater level, which is very high due to the proximity to the Lippe, even preserved small botanical material such as leaves and small twigs in the filling of the well. “These plant remains, which are rarely so well preserved, are particularly exciting for us,” explains LWL archaeologist Dr. Eva Cichy, who led the exploratory action. “Especially for the early Middle Ages, only a few findings on dietary habits and farming methods have been gained through archaeobotanical investigations,” says Cichy.

The existing material is now also to be examined in the Archaeobotanical Laboratory of the University of Cologne. Due to the well-preserved remains of the settlement and the additional findings to be expected, the experts believe that further excavations are essential before building on the area.