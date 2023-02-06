Julian Andres Santa

In less than two months, the Sócrates Valencia FC club has already completed three Olympic rounds at the national level, after winning the Medellín Cup at the end of December 2022 and the North and South East Tournament in January 2023. , disputed in the city of Bogotá. The Under-17 category squad, led by Luis Felipe Correa and Diego Pava, is strengthened in the best way to continue giving important achievements to the club and continue its sports and learning process.

three titles out of three

This was stated by the sports director Diego Pava. “It is a great start to the year for a big club like Sócrates Valencia FC, we are very happy to have achieved this new title in Bogotá and it is important for us above all to become a team that likes to compete and likes to win, that goes from what our directors and owners of the club are injecting us with and from that we work and hope to continue giving many more results at the Risaralda and Colombia level”.

The secret of these good results?

“It is a process, it is work, it is the proper management that has been given to the boys and finally this is a very large work team in the club, of coaches, technical directors, physical trainers, physiotherapy and all from the head of our president Socrates Valencia and his son.

Ready for the U-17 National Tournament

These three recently won competitions served as preparation for the squad that will face the U-17 National Tournament. “It is a team that is going to play a year below, we are 2007 and the tournament is 2006, so we arrived with children who are going to give us an opportunity to have very large ranges of time and for us it is a very big gain because we are going to have children with maturation processes that are going to give us a very good future for the club”.

It all comes from the head

Undoubtedly, in order to achieve good results, it is essential that the sports part go hand in hand with the head, that is, with the administrative aspect, as Professor Pava points out. “These two are people who have always fought to shake hands, to help us, to be those sponsors and promoters of this great club and because of them, President Sócrates Valencia and his son, we are positioned here.”

And now what’s next?

The Sócrates Valencia Club has been a trainer of athletes who have been able to reach professionalism, such as Jherson Mosquera, Ontonellar Jiménez, among others, which is an additional motivation for those who come in the process. “Continue working and fighting to become a competent team and club and continue giving these children the opportunity to grow up and reach professional football and allow them to fulfill their dreams,” said sports director Diego Pava.

Given:

Club Sócrates Valencia FC will play the following Colombian competitions this year: National Under-17, Under-15 and Under-13 Tournament.